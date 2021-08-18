$30.98 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $30.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,055. CEVA has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $993.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CEVA by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.