Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EQXWF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

