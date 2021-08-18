Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EQXWF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.