Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 24,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

