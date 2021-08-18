Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,900 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 809,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of GDDFF remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

