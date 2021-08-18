Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRXM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 114,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11.
About Gene Biotherapeutics
