Dfyn Network Price Reaches $1.27 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00139943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00151354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.57 or 0.99635192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00891625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.02 or 0.06769698 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,184,697 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.