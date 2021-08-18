Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Cap of $12.35 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,553,373 coins and its circulating supply is 14,400,917 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWRVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.