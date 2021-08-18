Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.28. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of MDC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 338,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

