Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post sales of $461.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.61 million and the highest is $463.40 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $431.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 235,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,425. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

