Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 1,481 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00.

Magnite stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 3,926,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,882. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

