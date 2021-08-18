Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield Acquires 590 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 590 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 10,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,665,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,315,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down 0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,185. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of 13.01 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.