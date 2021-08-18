Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

