Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $176,000.

EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

