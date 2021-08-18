America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

CRMT traded down $30.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,131. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

