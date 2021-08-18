Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TCI traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

