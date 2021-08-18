Raise (RAISE) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Raise has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Raise has a total market cap of $50,908.86 and $142.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

