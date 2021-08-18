Paybswap Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $183,004.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00139255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00151263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.26 or 0.99882765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00893379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.29 or 0.06767384 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,481,258 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

