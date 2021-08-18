Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

