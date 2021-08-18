$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.48. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. 6,445,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,255,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 43,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

