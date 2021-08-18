Tenret Co LLC Acquires Shares of 1,307 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.30 on Wednesday, reaching $440.65. 787,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

