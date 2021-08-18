Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $137.71. 1,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.