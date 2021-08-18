Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $137.71. 1,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFCZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

