Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in July

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Kajima stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17. Kajima has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Get Kajima alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAJMY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kajima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.