Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $362.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,371,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

