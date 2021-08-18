Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $108.99 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $108.99 or 0.00242529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $99,835.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00849408 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00104094 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

