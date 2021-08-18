Analysts Expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essent Group.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $897,738 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,692. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.