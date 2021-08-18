AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 9,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

