Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $27,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

