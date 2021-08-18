$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report sales of $387.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.47 million. Kforce reported sales of $365.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 97,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 63,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,915. Kforce has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

