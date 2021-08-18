Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Sells $26,415.30 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

