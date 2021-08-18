Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

