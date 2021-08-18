Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $99.88

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 598,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

