MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 275,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,178. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

