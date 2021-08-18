Short Interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Declines By 23.8%

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 400,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,847. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $79,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

