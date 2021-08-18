Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HERTF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 314,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,215. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

