Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Declines By 23.3%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 798,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,276. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.