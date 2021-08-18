$35.73 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $35.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.46 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $143.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.92 million to $146.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $158.11 million, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

SLR Investment stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

