$781.21 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report sales of $781.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $779.22 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $764.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.