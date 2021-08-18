John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.