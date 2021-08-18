WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.46. 809,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.