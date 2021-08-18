Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 454.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

FRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $10,978,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $5,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

FRG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 159,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

