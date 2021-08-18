$18.76 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce sales of $18.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.11. 386,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

