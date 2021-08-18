$68.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $68.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $77.20 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $50.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $236.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $255.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.11 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. 1,362,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,410. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

