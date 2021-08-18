Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $4.00 on Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $925.56 million and $177.13 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008980 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 231,341,465 coins. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

