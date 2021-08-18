Feellike Market Capitalization Achieves $17,309.22 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,309.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

