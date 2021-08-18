Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Cap of $315,471.61

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Twinci has a market cap of $315,471.61 and $149,817.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Twinci should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Twinci using one of the exchanges listed above.

