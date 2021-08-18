Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Increases By 21.2%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Jushi stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35. Jushi has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

