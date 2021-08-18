British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

