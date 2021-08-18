Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

