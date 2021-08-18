Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 373,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209 shares of company stock worth $16,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 101,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

