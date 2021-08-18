TitanSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.16 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $424.18 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $7.94 or 0.00017720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00850597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00047762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00104471 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

